U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

