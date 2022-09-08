U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BBN opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $27.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.