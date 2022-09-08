Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 10.10, but opened at 10.89. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at 10.59, with a volume of 720 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,986,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Further Reading

