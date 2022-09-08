U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 708,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 224,483 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FPE opened at $17.56 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16.

