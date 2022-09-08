U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.16. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

