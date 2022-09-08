U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

