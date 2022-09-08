U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $945.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.67%.

Insider Activity at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $49,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

