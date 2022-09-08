BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Gap Down to $17.30

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $16.84. BrightSphere Investment Group shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 1,138 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $734.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.58.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $263,000.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

