U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $564,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $208.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.64. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $189.94 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

