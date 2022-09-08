Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Down 22.2%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 209,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 62,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 12.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

