Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,115,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at $19,115,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Seagen Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.43. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.