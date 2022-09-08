Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.30

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 8284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $957.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

