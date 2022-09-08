Ross Stores (ROST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) recently:

8/22/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Ross Stores had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/19/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $85.00.

8/2/2022 – Ross Stores is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Ross Stores was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

7/15/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $85.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $92.14 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48.

Get Ross Stores Inc alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.