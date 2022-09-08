Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.05

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 8697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

