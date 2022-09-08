Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.22

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.22 and last traded at $85.93, with a volume of 22800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,705,000 after purchasing an additional 269,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

