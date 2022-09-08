Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.15

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 1685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

