SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.59

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.59 and last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 15375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,333,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,911,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

