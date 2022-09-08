Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.45

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.45 and last traded at C$30.74, with a volume of 43880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.95.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.78.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
