Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.45

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.45 and last traded at C$30.74, with a volume of 43880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.78.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, with a total value of C$235,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,240.60.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

