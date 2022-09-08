Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.99

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 25802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Guess’ Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $901.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $4,475,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 142,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 288,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,155 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

