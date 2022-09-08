SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.28

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 1099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 30,000.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 438.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

