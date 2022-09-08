Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.91

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 3521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Ares Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

