Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FedEx (NYSE: FDX):

9/7/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $312.00 to $308.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $250.00.

9/6/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

8/25/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $270.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – FedEx was given a new $314.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $201.62 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

