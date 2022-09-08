Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $106.41

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.41 and last traded at $108.15, with a volume of 5348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.85.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average of $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,082,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

