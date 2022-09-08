Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.04

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 2993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

