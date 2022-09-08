Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $107.37

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.37 and last traded at $108.41, with a volume of 11315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.10.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

