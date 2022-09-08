NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Up 6.7%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 35,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 169,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market cap of C$12.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.