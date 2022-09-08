Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.86

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $931.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Noah by 25.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

