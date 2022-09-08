Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.86

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.94.
The firm has a market capitalization of $931.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
