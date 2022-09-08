Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 5,487.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 407,856 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 306.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 481,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 362,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $17,060,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

Shares of SNY opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

