U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 492 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,254,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,392,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,637,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $119.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.