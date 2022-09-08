SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $104.44 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $95.46 and a twelve month high of $127.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.14.

