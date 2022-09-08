Contrasting Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $2.10 billion 0.27 -$8.88 million ($0.83) -6.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Grove Collaborative has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grove Collaborative and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stitch Fix 2 16 1 0 1.95

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.84%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $12.79, indicating a potential upside of 145.95%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -10.22% Stitch Fix -4.13% -19.96% -10.18%

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Grove Collaborative on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

