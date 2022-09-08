U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 93 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.67 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.93.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

