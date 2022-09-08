ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 177,277 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $14.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. William Blair downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $654.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $48,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.