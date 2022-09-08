Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 96,515 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

