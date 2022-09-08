Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Old Republic International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

