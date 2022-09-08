Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $152.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average of $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

