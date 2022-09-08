Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

