Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,117 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Qualys were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 114,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $150.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $159.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.17.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,387 shares of company stock worth $5,802,776. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

