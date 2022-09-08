Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,732 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

