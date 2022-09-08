Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Loews were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,424,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 549.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 317,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Loews by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $12,899,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on L. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.