Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.76 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,977,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

TREX opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

