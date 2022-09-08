Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,595 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 477,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 909.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 109.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,714,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $57,517,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE PINS opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

