Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,299 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,202,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $221.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $222.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.