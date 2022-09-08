Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 8,020 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens & Minor Trading Up 1.8 %

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

