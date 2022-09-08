Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Catalent were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Catalent by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

