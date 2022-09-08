Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -182.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.