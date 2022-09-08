Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $212.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

