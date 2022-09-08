Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Masco worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Masco by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Insider Activity

Masco Trading Up 3.2 %

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

