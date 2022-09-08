Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,392 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Bill.com worth $19,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $569,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 20.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 364,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $8,170,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $156.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.26.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.