Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Universal Health Services worth $19,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.87.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $94.70 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.99. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.